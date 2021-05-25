"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," the country singer said

Blake Shelton Jokes That Wedding to Gwen Stefani Would Be 'Pretty Classless' If He Planned It

Blake Shelton is leaving wedding planning to the pros.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the 44-year-old country singer opened up about his upcoming nuptials to Gwen Stefani and explained why he was leaving the wedding planning to his fiancée.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he joked to the outlet. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Shelton continued. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me."

"She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it," he added. "I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Stefani, 51, joined the seventh season of NBC's singing competition show The Voice in 2014, she and Shelton became friendly coworkers. It wasn't until a year later, when both their hearts were on the mend from their divorces, that sparks flew.

In 2015, Stefani announced her split from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale after 20 years together, just weeks after Shelton and his ex-wife, country singer Miranda Lambert, finalized their divorce following four years of marriage.

Last year, Shelton proposed to Stefani at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they spent the majority of the lockdown period together amid the COVID-19 pandemic with her kids. They announced their engagement on Instagram on Oct. 27.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple is "ready to get married" and their engagement won't last a while. "This won't be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married," the source said at the time. "They don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."

Last month, while appearing virtually on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stefani spoke about planning the couple's wedding and explained that while they don't already have a wedding singer picked out, she would "love" to enlist close friend (and former fellow Voice coach!) Adam Levine for their special day.

"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani told host Seth Meyers.

But the "Slow Clap" crooner went on to say that she doesn't think her reception will include a wedding band, sharing that she and Shelton may go in a different direction. "I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she said. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple."

As for inviting other musicians to their wedding, Stefani said she doesn't expect the guest list to be filled with fellow artists. "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," she explained. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun."