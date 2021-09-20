Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande released their solo albums If I'm Honest and Dangerous Woman, respectively, on the same day in 2016

Blake Shelton Jokes His 'Dreams Were Destroyed' When Ariana Grande Released an Album the Same Day as Him

Blake Shelton has had a longstanding bone to pick with his fellow Voice coach Ariana Grande.

While speaking to PEOPLE during a press junket for the upcoming season 21 of the NBC singing reality competition, the country crooner, 45, said that his "dreams were destroyed" by the pop star, 28, when she released her album Dangerous Woman on the same day as his album If I'm Honest back in 2016.

"I released the album, and I had some momentum going at that point musically," Shelton said. "I was excited thinking that this might be my chance to have the No. 1 album in the country."

Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton | Credit: NBC

Shelton's dreams were soon crushed when he got a call from his record label. Though they told him it was "looking good" that he'd have the No. 1 country album, they said he had no shot at the overall chart since "Ariana Grande has got her album."

"Literally, I may as well have released a coaster of a CD," said Shelton, who ended up debuting at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with the album. "You trashed my album!"

Added coach Kelly Clarkson: "I think I'm smart enough to steer clear of her releases."

After Shelton told Grande that she could make it up to him by not "squashing my release dates," she joked that she's coming out with a new cover of If I'm Honest.

Though Grande has certainly been engaging in some friendly competition with Shelton, she said that it was actually coach John Legend whom she found herself battling with the most during the blind auditions.

"John and I have the most chair turns in common," she said. "But now at this point in the game, it's even. Everyone has such a great array of talent."