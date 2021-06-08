"I am in L.A. half the time, but I'm pretty much a slug here," the country star said in a recent conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1

Blake Shelton Jokes About L.A. Life with Gwen Stefani: 'I Pretty Much Live Off of Gwen and Hide in the House'

Country star Blake Shelton is crediting fiancée Gwen Stefani with helping him survive city living.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on June 4, Shelton, 44, opened up about how he has navigated fame and Los Angeles living since becoming a coach on The Voice.

The "God's Country" singer told Lowe that while The Voice "did take over my life" by pushing him further into the public eye, that's something he's since adjusted to.

"I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I'm ready to high-five some people when I get out there ... It took away the public side of my life and pushed me into it," he said of the music competition show. "But you know what, I'm weird anyway. I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma. And I mean, I am in L.A. half the time, but I'm pretty much a slug here."

Shelton then joked, "I live off of Gwen here and I just hide in the house so I got it pretty good."

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

He went on to gush about Stefani (the pair got engaged in October 2020, and have released multiple songs together). Working with his fiancée is something that Shelton says he never tires of, explaining to Lowe that he's "still not really over that hump" of realizing he's collaborating with the No Doubt star, 51.

"It's like that voice, you talk to her and she sounds like Gwen, but when she sings, all of a sudden it's the girl, it's 'Don't Speak,'" he said. "It's that icon."

"I still have those moments when we get into work mode, I know that it should be super like emotional and personal and this, because we haven't done that many, we've done four songs together, and I'm still more in blown away fan shocked mode when I actually work with her," Shelton gushed.

The singer added that he still gets excited to bring out Stefani as a surprise for fans at his concerts.

"And there's been times where she comes out on stage, we'll have a plan if she's at one of my concerts and we always try to keep it on the down low, and then we'll start 'Nobody But You' or 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart,' and then I'll be singing it," he said. "And here I am dying from the time I stand on stage, walk out on stage until that moment hits, because I know on that set list people are going to - in their seats when Gwen Stefani walks out here. It's like I'm a kid on Christmas morning."