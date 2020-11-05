"Blake Shelton is truly a big piece of this new record," said frontman Marty Raybon about the new collab

Listen to Blake Shelton Join Shenandoah on New Duet: His Vocals Are 'Solid as a Slab of Concrete'

Talk about a collab!

Country group Shenandoah is gearing up to release its star-studded collaboration album Every Road on Nov. 13 — and PEOPLE can exclusively premiere their track with Blake Shelton, "Then a Girl Walks In."

"Blake Shelton is truly a big piece of this new record," frontman Marty Raybon tells PEOPLE. "His vocals are as solid as a slab of concrete. This would not be a today's country music duets album without him being a part of it."

Drummer Mike McGuire echoed the sentiment, referring to how Shelton has picked Shenandoah songs for his mentees to sing on The Voice.

"We knew Blake must be a Shenandoah fan when he picked one of our songs for the past four seasons in a row on The Voice for his artists to sing, but we never dreamed we'd have the opportunity to actually do a duet with him personally," McGuire says. "What a blessing! Garth [Brooks] may have friends in 'low' places but we have friends in HIGH places. Thanks Blake."

The collaboration came together when Raybon approached Shelton at last year's CMA Awards. After slapping Shelton on the shoulder, Raybon told him about the project and said, "We want you on it." Shelton replied, "Send me the song and I'm in."

Image zoom Every Road album cover | Credit: Courtesy Foundry Records

The laid-back and sweet love song showcases Raybon's trademark vocals, paired perfectly with Shelton's voice.

"When you're high on life and life can't get any better," they sing. "And then a girl walks in, the right one dressed in white. the kind you want to keep the rest of your life."

So far, the group has shared tracks "If Only" with Ashley McBryde, "I’d Take Another One of Those" with Zac Brown Band and "Every Time I Look at You" with Lady A.

This is the group's eleventh studio album and their first since releasing Good News Travels Fast in 2016.

