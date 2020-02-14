Blake Shelton Gifts Gwen Stefani 'Ridiculously Beautiful' Bouquet for Valentine's Day

Everything’s coming up roses for Gwen Stefani!

Blake Shelton surprised his longtime girlfriend with a giant bouquet for the Valentine’s Day holiday, which Stefani showed off on Instagram Stories Friday.

“Blakey, I got my Valentine’s flowers … they’re absolutely ridiculously beautiful,” the singer, 50, said as she circled the expansive collection of red roses with her video camera.

The No Doubt frontwoman also shared her card from the country star, 43, which read “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much.”

Image zoom Gwen Stefani's bouquet Gwen Stefani/ Instagram

Image zoom Blake Shelton's message for Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani/ Instagram

RELATED: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hold Hands as They Perform ‘Nobody But You’ at 2020 Grammy Awards

The couple, who has been dating since 2015, teamed up to release their new duet “Nobody But You” in December. The behind-the-scenes video was released Friday.

“I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe,” Stefani and Shelton sing jointly on the romantic country tune. “I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me.”

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Blake Shelton Jokes That His Romance with Gwen Stefani Is More ‘Shocking’ Than Sexiest Man Alive

The lovebirds delivered a sweet performance of their new track at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month which marked their first-ever live rendition of the song.

Shelton hit the stage ahead of his lady love and kicked off the special performance by singing solo with his guitar in hand. Shortly after, Stefani joined him on stage adorned in a sheer, cream gown that was complete with red and gold accents and a Queen of Hearts-motif corset. She topped off her look with a matching headband and bold jewelry.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kevin Winter/Getty

Shelton kept it simple, sporting a black suit with a white, button-down top.

The couple’s performance included sprinkles of their romance. Shelton and Stefani faced one another and even locked eyes as they sang. Stefani held Shelton’s hand as they concluded the love ballad.

“Nobody But You” originally was not meant to be a duet, Shelton confirmed during a red carpet interview with E! ahead of his Grammy night performance.

“But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” the country star said. “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me.'”

“It just all came together,” he added.