Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Thought Their Relationship Was a 'Rebound Deal' at First

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani weren’t always so sure their romance was built to stand the test of time.

During a preview of the singer’s upcoming Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview, Shelton, 42, admitted that both he and Stefani, 48, initially thought their relationship was strictly a “rebound.”

“When I was going through my divorce, I hit rock bottom, just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating,” Shelton told Geist. “It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time.”

Continuing, he added, “If Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal.’”

Shelton and Stefani met as coaches on The Voice and started dating in 2015, not long after Shelton’s divorce from fellow country crooner Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton went on to say that neither of them were sure things would become serious, because they were both “coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives” and were “kind of clinging to each other to get through this.”

“But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level,” he remarked.

The country singer previously hinted at their not-so-serious origins in September 2017, when he was joined by Stefani for an intimate concert at his Ole Red Tishomingo venue in Oklahoma.

While jokingly discussing their relationship, Shelton explained they “started hanging out together and messing around.”

After Stefani — who had brought along her three sons — appeared surprised by his admission, he added, “you know, texting each other.”

The former No Doubt frontwoman also addressed the beginning of their romance on her 2016 album This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

On “Truth,” she sings, “And they’re all gonna say I’m rebounding, so rebound all over me.”

While discussing what the future holds for the pair, Shelton admitted to CMT’s Cody Alan that while he is contemplating marriage, fans shouldn’t be waiting on pins and needles for an engagement announcement.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said when asked about walking down the aisle. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

See Shelton’s full interview Sunday, June 24th on Sunday TODAY.