Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Still 'Act Like Newlyweds,' Says Source: 'They Have the Best Chemistry'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance is going strong!

Months after their July wedding, the couple are still basking in their honeymoon phase — and have mastered the art of balancing their busy schedules with quality time, a Stefani source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds," the source says. "They have the best chemistry."

That chemistry was put on full display Saturday night when Stefani, 52, wrapped up her Las Vegas residency with one final show, and welcomed Shelton, 45, on stage to join her for their duet "Happy Anywhere."

The happy couple, who announced their engagement in October 2020 after five years of dating and later married in July at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, shared a sweet embrace on stage at the song's end.

Since tying the knot, the country crooner and the No Doubt alum have been working through busy fall schedules — though never too busy for Stefani's sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, from her marriage to ex Gavin Rossdale.

"Gwen is just so amazing about balancing work and family," the source says. "Her boys are back in school now. They all play sports and Gwen loves to attend their weekend games. She has been flying back and forth between her Las Vegas residency and Los Angeles so she can be around for the boys as much as possible."

Shelton, meanwhile, has been thriving in his role as stepfather, with the insider saying that he is a "great father figure" who "loves Gwen's boys like his own."

As the holidays approach, the busy pair – Shelton is currently coaching on season 21 of The Voice, while Stefani is working on a new album — are looking forward to taking some off in December and spending the season together.

"Gwen loves Christmas," the source says. "She can't wait to enjoy some family time."

Shelton recently offered fans a glimpse into their romance with the release of the song "We Can Reach the Stars," which he wrote for Stefani to use in place of traditional wedding vows.

"Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," the 45-year-old country star said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Thursday. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."

In the chorus, The Voice coach celebrates the strong bond they share, singing "And I know we can reach the stars. That's how far my love will go for you. I know we can reach the stars. You've already hung the moon."

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton said in the statement. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

The song will be featured on the upcoming deluxe version of Shelton's album Body Language, out Dec. 3.