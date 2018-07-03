Has Blake Shelton‘s support for girlfriend Gwen Stefani reached a new level?

The country crooner, 42, took to Twitter on Monday to poke fun at his perfect attendance record at Stefani’s new Las Vegas residency show.

“So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3…” he wrote, adding the hashtag #stalker.

But the No Doubt frontwoman, 48, doesn’t seem to mind. Just a few days ago, she shared a series of photos showing her give her beau a kiss on the lips.

Shelton supported his girlfriend at her Vegas residency kickoff on June 27, with the duo looking very much in love as they walked the red carpet together.

So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3… #stalker — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 2, 2018

RELATED: Viva Las Vegas! Gwen Stefani Kicks Off Her Residency in Style: All the Photos

Shelton even received a standing ovation when he walked into the theater before settling in with Stefani’s 4-year-old son Apollo on his lap.

In addition to playing her biggest hits songs from her solo stardom and her career with No Doubt, Stefani incorporated her love life into the concert. In fact, she seemed to pay homage to her boyfriend as she dressed in a cowgirl outfit for “Make Me Like You,” a song she’s said is about her beau.

“I see a lot of admiring eyes on my sparkles. I know, it’s ridiculous,” Stefani said. “You don’t know what it’s like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It’s like my fantasy come true.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Got the Sweetest Text from Her Son Before Kicking Off Vegas Residency

Shelton revealed to PEOPLE that his pals thought Stefani was out of his league while celebrated the opening of his new restaurant and bar Ole Red Nashville, which joins his existing location in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?'” he says. “But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.”

All in all, he can’t complain.

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” The Voice coach told PEOPLE. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”

“Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl” will run through mid-March 2019 at the Zappos Theater.