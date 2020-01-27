Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hold Hands as They Perform 'Nobody But You' at 2020 Grammy Awards

From music’s most romantic duo to music’s most romantic duet!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani hit the 2020 Grammy Awards stage to perform their love song “Nobody But You” for the first time.

Shelton took the stage first, singing solo with a guitar in hand. Stefani joined him midway through, walking out in a sheer white ballgown with an embellished Queen of Hearts-motif corset and matching headband.

The couple played up the romance during the performance, facing each other and locking eyes as they sang. At one point, Stefani grabbed Shelton’s hand as they finished singing the love ballad.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet earlier in the night, the couple joked that her shell-embroidered mini was a tribute to “Blake Shell-ton” – and confirmed that the song was not originally written as a duet.

“But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” Shelton said. “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me’.”

“It just all came together,” he added.

But the collaboration doesn’t mean the couple plans to make an album together. “I don’t think so,” said Shelton, 43.

“I don’t think so either, but we have done a lot of music together, actually,” added Stefani, 50. “We wrote two songs together, that’s a lot. Because he never [duets]. He’s sharing his talent with me!”

As for any pre-performance nerves? They said they weren’t too bad.

“We [sing together] all the time,” Shelton explained. “We sing at the house. Music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that, but the actual performing together is just what we do.”

The country star — who is up for Best Country Solo Performance for his single “God’s Country” — revealed on Instagram earlier this month that he was set to perform at the GRAMMYs alongside his girlfriend.

“Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!” he wrote.

Stefani followed up Shelton’s post writing, “never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!”

Though she isn’t up for any awards this year, Stefani has been nominated for 19 GRAMMYs — both as a solo member and as a member of No Doubt. Of the 19, Stefani has taken home three awards.

As for Shelton, this year marks his ninth nomination for a Grammy Award and fourth in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton told ABC News before the performance. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

In December, Shelton said the love song really “fits my story.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song,” he added. “I think it’s magic.”

The couple previously teamed up for “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” off of Shelton’s 2016 album If I’m Honest.

Shelton and Stefani recently worked alongside each other on season 17 of The Voice, where they first met back in 2014. Seven months after meeting, following both of their respective divorces (Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the pair struck up a romance and have been happily together ever since.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a Stefani insider told PEOPLE in a Dec. 23 cover story.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are being broadcasted from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on CBS.