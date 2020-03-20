Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Drop 'Special' Acoustic Version of Duet 'Nobody But You'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released a “little something special” for their fans.

On Friday, the country star dropped a guitar-filled acoustic version of his duet with longtime girlfriend Stefani, “Nobody But You.”

The original track is part of Shelton’s 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which featured Grammy-nominated track “God’s Country.”

On Thursday, the couple teased the song’s release sharing the song’s cover art and a sweet message to fans.

“Little something special from me & @GwenStefani to you,” Shelton, 43, tweeted. “Coming tomorrow. #NobodyButYou”

Stefani, 50, quote tweeted Shelton with three red hearts.

The new version of “Nobody But You” comes just a week after Shelton was forced to postpone five dates of his Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes tour.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” he wrote then. “Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

The couple last performed the song at Shelton’s final LA show, but also sang it during the Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

The couple played up the romance during the performance, facing each other and locking eyes as they sang. At one point, Stefani grabbed Shelton’s hand as they finished singing the love ballad.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet earlier in the night, the couple joked that her shell-embroidered mini was a tribute to “Blake Shell-ton” – and confirmed that the song was not originally written as a duet.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” Shelton said. “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me’.”

“It just all came together,” he added.

Just a couple days before their Grammy performance, the couple released the music video for the track.

The video featured clips of the couple singing while cuddled up on the couch with their dog Betty, goofing around during a late-night dinner date at a casual restaurant and driving around in their car.

Some of the footage even appeared to be self-shot moments from their day-to-day life that the couple incorporated in the music video — including a compilation of sweet selfies with a make-up free Stefani laughing as Shelton showers her in kisses.

The acoustic version of “Nobody But You” is out now.