"There's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love," Blake Shelton told PEOPLE

Better Together! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Romantic New Duet 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are smitten together in their latest duet.

On Friday, Shelton, 44, debuted his new country collaboration with pop star girlfriend Stefani, 50, titled "Happy Anywhere." The romantic new song — their fourth together and first since their hit January duet "Nobody But You" — sees the pair croon about being perfectly content no matter where they are, as long as they have each other.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a press release earlier this week.

"We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he added. "That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year."

The music video for the song was shot by the No Doubt frontwoman's brother Todd Stefani, and is accompanied by archival footage from her personal phone.

Shelton recently opened up to PEOPLE about his nearly five-year relationship with Stefani, and how they continue to go strong.

"An Okie boy and a California girl look, on paper, like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," said Shelton. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met, and I learn something from her every day."

The Voice coaches have been self-isolating at Shelton's cherished Tishomingo ranch during the pandemic, taking advantage of the added uninterrupted quality time.

"The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," he said. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

The couple shot the "Happy Anywhere" music video in Oklahoma, and Shelton said it's a peek at their everyday life together: "There was a camera shooting the things we do every day. We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life!"

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in "Happy Anywhere" music video Warner Music Nashville

Shelton shared that he and Stefani actually recorded "Happy Anywhere" prior to their duet from earlier this year.

"'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that. We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now," he said. "We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love."

Added Shelton: "It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."