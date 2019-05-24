That’s their kind of night!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared some serious PDA while enjoying a Luke Bryan concert on Thursday night, continuing their reign as one of music’s cutest couples.

The pair stepped out for the opening of The Doghouse, a new music venue that’s part of Shelton’s restaurant and bar Ole Red Tishomingo in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The venue is celebrating its opening with two concerts over Memorial Day weekend: Bryan’s Thursday night set, followed by Shelton, 42, on Friday. Proceeds from both shows will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

Stefani, 49, documented the night on her Instagram Story on Thursday, beginning with a clip of Shelton onstage welcoming the crowd to The Doghouse and introducing Bryan, 42.

In another adorable clip, Shelton could be seen leaning in to give his girlfriend a sweet smooch.

The couple will soon be spending a lot more time together. On Friday morning, it was announced that The Voice‘s longtime coach Adam Levine had decided to leave the show. He will be replaced by Stefani, who will rejoin Shelton on the show where they first met.

Following the news, Shelton wrote on Twitter: “Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since the fall of 2015, when they met as coaches on the set of The Voice. Over the years, the couple have gotten increasingly serious. Shelton has even gotten close to the No Doubt singer’s sons Kingston, 13 this week, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 5, taking them to the premiere of his animated movie UglyDolls in Los Angeles late last month.

Though they’ve been dating for years, the couple has repeatedly shut down marriage rumors.

Last December, the country singer told the Today show he and Stefani “aren’t just dating, you know,” adding: “This is something that I feel like is meant to be. I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody.”