Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is the 'Most Understanding, Kindhearted Person' He's Ever Met

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have teamed up for their fourth song together, "Happy Anywhere," out Friday

Nearly five years into his relationship with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton is as smitten as ever.

The cute couple have teamed up for their fourth duet together, titled "Happy Anywhere" (out Friday), and the country star, 44, tells PEOPLE it reflects how he's been feeling with his rocker girlfriend, 50, amid the pandemic.

"An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," says Shelton. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day.

Over the last few months, the Voice coaches have been holed up in Shelton's cherished Tishomingo ranch — and they've been taking advantage of a little more free time in their schedules.

"The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," says Shelton. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

The couple's down-home music video for "Happy Anywhere" was shot in Oklahoma, and Shelton says it's a peek at their everyday life together.

"There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," he says. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life!"

Shelton and Stefani's sweet new song marks their fourth time collaborating together, and Shelton says having his girlfriend on the song was a no-brainer.

"'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that. We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now," he says. "We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."

Soon, the stars will be heading back to Los Angeles to work on the upcoming season of The Voice, premiering this fall on NBC.

"There's nothing like the in-person camaraderie with the other coaches, and it's more fun to give them crap in that live setting," says Shelton, who will be facing off against Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. "You make a lot of friends on set, and I'm looking forward to getting back to that big extended family."