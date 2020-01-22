No one was more surprised than Blake Shelton to be named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2017.

In an interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King for her upcoming “Grammy Special,” the “God's Country” singer — joined by longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani — reflects on the moment he learned he was chosen to receive the coveted title.

“I remember I called my manager, he said, ‘They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,'” Shelton, 43, says in a preview of the interview shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “And I’m like, ‘Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there’s gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, ‘Man, they’re right.’ Like, I don’t disagree with any of this that I’m hearin’.”

“I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton‘s the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?'” he continues. “Come on, let’s face it — they screwed up.”

Image zoom Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Gayle King Lazarus Baptiste/CBS News

After King, 65, says “that’s silly,” she asks Shelton, “But wasn’t it fun?” In response, he says, “Oh, it’s still fun.”

Earlier in the clip, Shelton jokes that he’s planning to bring back the mullet hairdo he sported in the early days of his career.

“It’s comin’ back,” he says. “There’s kids that are wearing mullets now. And I’m feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back. I’m not a trendsetter. I don’t mind jumpin’ in on a trend like that.”

Image zoom Gayle King, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lazarus Baptiste/CBS News

When King asks Stefani, 50, “Do you think Blake should bring back the mullet?” She responds, “I’ve actually offered to go get him some extensions. We could totally match the color easily. I’ll do it for you.”

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani CBS News Lazarus Baptiste

This weekend, Shelton’s “God’s Country” is up for best country solo performance at the 2020 Grammys. If Shelton takes home the award, it will mark his first-ever Grammy win after being nominated eight times over the course of 10 years.

Catch Shelton and Stefani’s full interview during The Gayle King Grammy Special, airing Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.