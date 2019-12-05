Blake Shelton to Include Duet with Girlfriend Gwen Stefani on New Album: 'It's Magic'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have teamed up for another duet.

The couple — who previously released “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in 2016 — recorded a new track together, titled “Nobody But You,” set to be released on the country star’s upcoming album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, on Dec. 13.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton, 43, said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Harmony Gerber/Getty

Along with McAnally, “Nobody But You” was written by Nashville songwriters Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James. The song is meant to reflect on a life bettered by a loving relationship — something Shelton can certainly relate to.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles magazine in an interview published on Wednesday. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation,” he added. “It’s as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.”

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Shutterstock

“Nobody But You” is one of five new tracks on Shelton’s upcoming album, which also includes his latest single, “Hell Right,” and his chart-topping title track, “God's Country.” On the Dec. 13 release date of Fully Loaded: God’s Country, Shelton is set to make the live performance debut of “Hell Right” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Shelton and Stefani, 50, are currently working alongside each other on season 17 of The Voice, where they first met back in 2014. Seven months after meeting, following both of their respective divorces (Shelton to fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the two struck up a romance and have been happily together ever since.

“Every season I’ve worked with Blake has been completely different because I’ve been in different places in my life,” Stefani, told PEOPLE in September. “This time’s my favorite because we know each other so well.”

Last month, Shelton and the No Doubt rocker celebrated their four-year anniversary of dating. On Thanksgiving, they continued their tradition of the past few years and returned to Shelton’s Lake Texoma, Oklahoma, property to celebrate the holiday with Stefani’s sons (whom she shares with Rossdale): Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

Image zoom Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Steve Granitz/WireImage

In the New Year, Shelton will kick off his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour with a concert in Portland, Oregon, on Feb 13. Special guest Lauren Alaina will join him on the 16-date run across the U.S. in addition to appearances by Adkins, The Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson.