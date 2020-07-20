The new song debuts on Friday, and comes after their hit duet from earlier this year, "Nobody But You"

Blake Shelton to Release New Duet 'Happy Anywhere' with Gwen Stefani: 'Never Been a Better Time'

Blake Shelton has roped Gwen Stefani into another duet!

The country singer, 44, will drop "Happy Anywhere," a new single on which he collaborates with his girlfriend, 50, later this week. The couple will perform the new tune together on the Today show during its broadcast on Friday.

Shelton sings about being content no matter where he is as long as he has Stefani by his side on the track, which follows their duet from earlier this year, "Nobody But You." The star said the song is even more meaningful amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a press release.

"We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he added. "That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year."

On Saturday, Shelton is partnering with Encore Drive-In Nights to host a one-night-only cinematic concert event, featuring Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” he said. "I'm excited we're getting the chance to perform a concert for fans, and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God's Country,' and we might even introduce something brand-new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music."

As "Nobody But You" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in April, Shelton celebrated pop star girlfriend's first chart-topper in the country genre.

Shelton congratulated Stefani on the success in a sweet tweet at the time. "Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou," he wrote.