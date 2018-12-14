Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani 'Aren't Just Dating:' It's 'Meant to Be'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not be headed down the aisle just yet, but the music superstars remain completely enamored with each other.

In an interview promoting the new Hallmark Christmas movie he’s co-executive producing with his mother, Time to Come Home for Christmas, The Voice judge, 42, opened up about his relationship with Stefani, 49.

Referencing a lyric from the pair’s holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” — “I never thought I’d find a love like this / but I found forever in that very first kiss” -— Today’s Natalie Morales inquired whether Stefani might be unwrapping a diamond ring this year.

Although Shelton declined to directly answer her question, he shared that the pair “aren’t just dating, you know.”

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he said. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody.”

Continuing to rave about his girlfriend of over three years, the singer explained, “she’s everything that you could hope a human being could be” before adding that yes, “she makes it feel like Christmas.”

Earlier this month, the No Doubt frontwoman revealed that despite all the speculation (and prodding from Ellen DeGeneres) “there is zero pressure” for the couple, who have both been married previously, to tie the knot.

“Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life — we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she explained.

However, when asked by Morales if she thought her relationship with Shelton is forever, the singer remarked, “I hope so, yeah!”

A source recently confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that three years after the news broke that the stars were dating, they’re planning for a long-term future together.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” said the source. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

“He still thinks he is so lucky that she wants to be with him and thinks she is the most beautiful woman in the world,” added the insider.