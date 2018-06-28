Blake Shelton's Friends Were Shocked He Snagged Gwen Stefani: 'They Were Like, "What in the Hell?"'

Blake Shelton really can’t complain.

On June 6, the country crooner celebrated the opening of his new restaurant and bar Ole Red Nashville, which joins his existing location in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. And though girlfriend Gwen Stefani wasn’t able to make it out to the festivities, she’s yet another reason he’s pinching himself these days.

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

“I’m happy,” he adds. “Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”

Blake Shelton poses for a photo behind the bar at Ole Red Nashville on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Ole Red Nashville

When the Voice coach — who’s packed six wins in the 14 seasons he’s been on NBC’s hit singing competition show — isn’t guiding hopeful artists or selling out arenas with his Country Music Freaks tour, he spends his time being blissfully in love with former Voice coach Gwen Stefani, 48.

“I would just like to ride this wave till I die,” he says. “The personal side of my life has been chaotic at times over the last few years, but it’s kinda settled down now and just feels good.”

Though the “God Gave Me You” singer is the first one to admit he and the glam pop singer are an “interesting” couple, he says somehow they just “make sense.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 party at The Creeks on August 20, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. Patrick McMullan/Getty

“When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?'” he says. “But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.”

“People do like us together,” Shelton, who supported his love Tuesday night at her Vegas residency kickoff, adds.

Though the pair spends most of their time in Los Angeles, they make it a point to jet off to his waterfront home in Oklahoma with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4.

“We love to go out on the lake,” says Shelton. “My family, Gwen and her family, we all get together and go out and float around. The kids swim and tube and all that stuff. We have a blast.”

Stefani's sons Zuma and Kingston Rossdale with Blake Shelton in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

And while Shelton and Stefani “appreciate” the support and the time that fans have invested in their relationship, wedding rumors that have been swirling from the start are laughable at this moment.

“Don’t you read the tabloids? Gwen and I already have a few kids,” he jokes. “We’ve been married and divorced and married again a couple of times. We were married before we ever even met each other!”

