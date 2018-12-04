Blake Shelton Jokes His First Job Roofing Houses Made Him 'Want to Be a Country Singer'

Brianne Tracy
December 04, 2018 04:05 PM
Blake Shelton has been country from the very beginning.

In a new series shared exclusively with PEOPLE called “Voice Coaches on Blast,” the Sexiest Man Alive alum, 42, says his first job ever was roofing houses in his hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

“I did it for two summers,” Shelton says in the clip, before adding, “It made me want to be a country singer.”

Shelton goes on to share that the first concert he ever attended was that of country band Sawyer Brown’s, which was also held in his hometown. But when it comes to the first record he bought, it happens to be a bit more rock than country.

“The first album I ever bought with my own money was Ted Nugent, Cat Scratch Fever,” he says of the 1977 classic.

Shelton also reveals many of his other firsts and favorites in the rapid-fire style interview on the set of the show — including that his favorite hobby is “deer hunting” and that his favorite thing to cook is “nachos.”

Shelton says his favorite sports team is the Arizona Cardinals and his first car was a GMC stepside pickup truck. After being asked to reveal his most-used curse word, Shelton obliges and is, of course, completely bleeped out.

Season 15 of The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

