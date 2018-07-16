Blake Shelton Takes a Tumble Onstage After 'Drinking' — and Then Asks Fans for the Video

Blake Shelton is finding the humor in an onstage tumble.

After falling during a concert in Pendleton, Oregon, PEOPLE’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive turned to Twitter to poke fun at his actions and ask for the evidence.

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!!” he posted. “Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that s—t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.”

Fans supplied footage from multiple angles of Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend stumbling before righting himself and picking up his guitar.

Shelton blamed Pitbull, his fellow performer at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, for getting him a little too lubricated. “By the way @pitbull…I blame you,”Shelton wrote on Twitter. “It was my attempt at competing with your show… I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant s—t fall….”

When some unfortunate soul tweeted that Shelton’s drunkenness could be considered unprofessional, Shelton fired back by saying, “Oh I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor.. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow!”

Shelton, a judge on The Voice, has a favorite drink. At Ole Red Nashville, his new restaurant, he told PEOPLE, “I have one drink, and it’s Sprite Zero and vodka.”