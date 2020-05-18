Blake Shelton gets the chance to drive a truck once owned by Elvis Presley during Wednesday's episode of Jay Leno's Garage

Blake Shelton Goes for a Joyride in Elvis Presley's Truck on Jay Leno's Garage

Blake Shelton is not driving any ordinary truck.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of CNBC's Jay Leno's Garage, the country singer, 43, gets behind the wheel of a 1967 GMC truck while joined by Leno, 70, in the passenger seat.

But as he's driving, Shelton is shocked to learn that the truck was once owned by the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

"This is Elvis' truck, we had it shipped out here for you to drive," Leno tells a stunned Shelton. "I wanted you to get the feel of it."

"You're kidding me," Shelton responds. "I love that."

Image zoom CNBC

But the idea that the late Presley was once the owner of a truck still left Shelton astounded.

"He did drive a truck," Leno explains. "He had a lot of vehicles. So you are sitting where the King sat."

"Now I'm getting nervous," Shelton admits. "That is literally unbelievable. I never would've dreamed that Elvis Presley even owned a truck."

As Shelton continues driving, Leno reflects on some of Presley's other vehicles that he's driven in the past. Soon, the pair reach a red light — which Leno insists that the Voice coach drive right through.

Shelton, persuaded to do so, indeed drives through the traffic light.

"You see, when your driving Elvis' truck, you can go through red lights," Leno says with a laugh. "That's one of the superpowers you get."