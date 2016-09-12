Blake Shelton Donates $600,000 to Oklahoma Children's Hospital

Blake Shelton is putting his money where his heart is.

The singer kicked off his fall tour at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Saturday in his home state of Oklahoma, and while there donated $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Children’s Hospital.

“They don’t turn any kids away,” said Shelton from the stage. “You come in there, you have a problem, they don’t turn anybody away, so I thought, ‘That’s a place that needs some money.’

“Let’s all do the right thing,” he added. “This is our money, Oklahoma.”

But Shelton’s generous donation to the children’s hospital wasn’t the only trick up his sleeve for his hometown crowd.

The singer, 40, also performed a surprise duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani to their song, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani/Snapchat

Stefani was there to show her support for Shelton (and opening act Raelynn!) and shared some fun moments from their weekend on social media.

The last time Shelton played there was to help his fellow Oklahomans affected by the devastating tornadoes in 2013, when his “Healing in the Heartland” benefit raised more than six million dollars for the American Red Cross of Oklahoma.

Shelton’s tour continues throughout the fall. The country star kicks off his 11th season on The Voice later this month, premiering Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.