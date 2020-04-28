Blake Shelton Congratulates Gwen Stefani as Their Duet Hits No. 1: 'Not Bad for Your First Try'

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has her first country hit!

On Monday, the pop star's duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton, "Nobody But You" topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart as the No. 1 single.

The hit boasts over 750,000 track equivalents and upward of 80 million on-demand streams. It has also spent seven consecutive weeks in the Top 3 of the country Shazam chart.

Shelton congratulated his long-time girlfriend on the success in a sweet post on Twitter. "Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou," he wrote.

Stefani responded with her own adoring note. "Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton-let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u?!" the "Hollaback Girl" singer wrote.

"thank you! for taking me along on this ride with you!!" she added. "I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!! gx."

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, the “God’s Country" singer further congratulated Stefani on her first country success, and thanked his songwriters for the track.

“I knew the moment I heard this song that I wanted to record it,” Shelton said. “Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, you wrote a perfect song in which every lyric has meaning in my life, and I thank you."

"Another thanks goes to the fans who continue to listen – and I know there are a lot of distractions these days – one day soon we can all celebrate music together again," he said. "And finally, thanks to Gwen for joining me and making this one of the most special songs I’ve recorded. Congratulations on your first number one country single!”

Just one month before the love song hit No. 1, the couple dropped a guitar-filled acoustic version of their duet. The original track is part of Shelton’s 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

Shelton and Stefani last performed the song at Shelton’s final L.A. show but also sang it during the Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing at The Grammys Emma McIntyre/Getty

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet earlier in the night, the couple confirmed that the song was not originally written as a duet.

“But once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” Shelton said. “Believe it or not … we were in the gym, I was watching her work out, listening to the song and it was like, ‘Wait a minute. You need to sing on this song with me.'”

“It just all came together,” he added.

The couple is currently social distancing at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma alongside Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — and a handful of family members.