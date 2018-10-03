Blake Shelton Celebrates 'Love' Gwen Stefani Turning 49: It Feels 'Like My Birthday Every Day'

Happy 49th birthday, Gwen Stefani!

In honor of her big day, the rocker got a special message from long-time boyfriend Blake Shelton on Instagram Wednesday. The Voice coach, 42, wrote “Somehow it feels more like MY birthday every day.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!” alongside an image of her posing in Girl Scout-inspired garb for a photoshoot.

Shelton’s own birthday was back in June, and the couple kicked off the celebration with family and friends at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California. Stefani even serenaded him on camera and called him “Blakey.” In a video of the dinner party shared on her Instagram stories, the mom of three showed off a sparkler and dessert before posting a sweet selfie of the duo. “Bday weekend has begun!!” she captioned the clip.

An onlooker told PEOPLE of that night, “They held hands and even helped feed each other at one point. They looked so happy.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The couple and some extended family then jetted off to Oklahoma, where the “Sweet Escape” singer shared video from their day on the lake and at the pool. Stefani goaded Shelton to notice her gift — a new flagpole on his property — before posing for a photo in front of it. Also awaiting them at the house? A giant cake from Shelton’s Smithworks vodka brand, which the country star dug right into.

Around this time last year, the couple was once again in the Sooner State enjoying a night out.