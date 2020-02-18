Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion & Dierks Bentley Headlining Hometown Rising Festival

Let the bourbon flow and the good times roll!

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion are ready to lead Louisville, Kentucky, through the city’s second annual Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival later this year — with special appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Jon Pardi and more.

“Always love coming to play Louisville because you love your country music and having a good time. Look forward to seeing y’all in September at Hometown Rising!” Shelton tells PEOPLE.

The two-day festival, produced by Danny Wimmer, was first introduced last year as way to celebrate two of the city’s cultural cornerstones — country music and iconic bourbon — and is now returning to Highland Festival Grounds on Sept. 12 and 13.

RELATED: Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and More Will Headline iHeartCountry Festival 2020

Image zoom Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley John Shearer/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty; Michael Loccisano/WireImage

“We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows in Kentucky and the crowds always have so much energy. We’re looking forward to returning and getting back on that stage,” Old Dominion tells PEOPLE.

Cyrus adds, “I’ve always said I’m a singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, so I’m looking forward to coming back to my home state and playing Hometown Rising.”

Over 30 artists will perform across the festival’s three stages throughout the weekend, including Clint Black, Chris Janson, Russell Dickerson and more.

In addition to the star-studded performances, festival guests will have access to exclusive bourbon tastings and workshops with 23 different brands that include Kentucky Peerless, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft and Jim Beam.

RELATED: Shining Sun and Grooving Tunes! The Hottest Music Festivals of Summer 2019

Image zoom Hometown Rising

See each day’s lineup below:

Saturday, Sept. 12: Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shenandoah, Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Aubrie Sellers, Noah Schnacky, The Josephines, Ross Ellis, Emily Ann Roberts, Stephanie Quayle, Lakeview, Kaitlyn Kohler

Sunday, Sept. 13: Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, CAM, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, King Calaway, Tennessee Jet, Lainey Wilson, Adam Doleac, Chris Bandi, Sean Stemaly, Tyler Booth, Madison Kozak, Alex Hall

Festival doors open at noon each day.

Hometown Rising exclusive VIP packages, General Admission tickets, and camping packages go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET on the festival’s website.