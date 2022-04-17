Blake Shelton Wears Pink Bunny Suit to Celebrate Easter with Gwen Stefani: 'The Easter Blakey'

Blake Shelton got into full character this Easter, rocking a pink, one-piece bunny costume in a hilarious video shared by Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani take Easter Sunday seriously!

In a new video shared by Stefani, Shelton wore a festive, pink onesie complete with bunny ears and bunny-face slippers to celebrate Easter with his family.

"hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰gx,' Stefani captioned the video, which she hilariously set to a kids' song spelling out the word, "Bunny."

Fully straight-faced and in character from the moment he walked on camera, Shelton was also accompanied by his and Stefani's two dogs, who ran down the hallway before the "Easter Blakey" stepped into frame.

Stefani also shared selfies of her and Shelton in the suit on her Instagram Story, including one she embellished with an Easter-themed tag reading, "He is risen."

Stefani and Shelton were joined at their Easter festivities by Stefani's father Dennis Stefani and her 8-year-old son, Apollo. Apollo even posed with his grandpa for a photo, with both looking dapper and dressed to the nines.

While doing the most for this year's celebrations, Stefani also shared a sweet throwback photo of sons Kingston and Zuma posing with the Easter Bunny when they were still both young boys.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with her ex-husband, singer Gavin Rossdale. The pair divorced back in August 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly 13 years of marriage.

After meeting as co-coaches on The Voice, Shelton and Stefani began their romance after Shelton, too, found himself newly single after divorcing his ex-wife and country star Miranda Lambert in July 2015. Stefani and Shelton eventually wed in July 2021.

The country singer recently celebrated the couple's unique office origin story with a TikTok, set to the song "Just a Cloud Away" by Pharrell. In the video, Shelton chronicled their relationship with a series of photos, captioning the romantic compilation: "Shows up for work. Meets my wife."

Although Stefani's three sons aren't related to Shelton biologically, he's been open in the past about how seriously he takes his role as a stepfather. Speaking with Country Radio Seminar, he discussed how his own dad set a strong example for him on what it means to be a father figure.