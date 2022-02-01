The mother of the 6-year-old boy, Wyatt, said Blake Shelton "absolutely made Wyatt's day" by bringing him on the stage during his Saturday concert

Blake Shelton Brings 6-Year-Old Boy in Need of Heart Transplant Up on Stage for Duet

Blake Shelton had a very special duet partner on Saturday night!

The 45-year-old country singer brought 6-year-old Wyatt McKee up on the stage at his concert in Durant, Oklahoma, to join him for a rendition of "God's Country."

Wyatt's mother Harley McKee shared a sweet video of the moment to Facebook, which showed Wyatt — who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition where "the left side of the heart is critically underdeveloped," according to Mayo Clinic — adorably telling Shelton his name.

The singer then read a sign Wyatt had held up that said, "Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant," and a second asking if he could sing "God's Country" with Shelton.

"Think y'all are having a bad day? Put that in perspective right there, man," The Voice coach told the audience of Wyatt's condition.

The two then launched into the song together and, after a couple of minutes, Wyatt headed back to his seat amid cheers from the crowd as Shelton told them, "Y'all give a big hand for my friend Wyatt!"

Harley captioned the clip, "I don't know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt's day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!!"

"Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong," she added.

Retweeting a video of the moment, Shelton wrote on Sunday, "This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing 'God's Country' with me Wyatt!"

Harley's video came four weeks after she shared a clip of little Wyatt learning he would be going to see Shelton in concert, thanks to someone at his aunt's job who bought him a ticket.

"What?! Really?!" he adorably replied, with a huge smile.

Harley told Music Mayhem following Wyatt's onstage moment that the little boy has already had two open-heart surgeries and is on a transplant list, as well as a "new medication that requires him to have a long term IV in his arm and a backpack with medicine that runs continuously."