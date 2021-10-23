Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Nobody But You" is one of the four collaborations that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have taken part in together

Blake Shelton Blows a Kiss to Onscreen Gwen Stefani During Solo Rendition of Their Song 'Nobody But You'

Blake Shelton will always have love for wife Gwen Stefani — even when they are miles apart!

On Friday evening, the 45-year-old country singer celebrated Mohegan Sun's 25th Anniversary when he took part in a headlining show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

While performing a selection of some of his biggest hits, Shelton also partook in a solo rendition of his popular duet "Nobody But You," which features wife Stefani, 52.

Standing before the packed crowd at the show, Shelton performed his lines of the song in person, while a video of Stefani played behind him, singing her parts of the romantic duet.

An insider at the event tells PEOPLE that "the entire performance was so heartfelt" and Shelton even put his hand on his chest as he walked towards the screen that featured Stefani, where he blew her a kiss.

"Nobody But You" was previously released in Jan. 2020 and marked Shelton and Stefani's third collaboration together following 2016's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and 2017's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" (The pair also released their collaborative tune "Happy Anywhere" months later in July 2020).

At the time they released "Nobody But You," the pair also shared a music video for the song, which features several clips of the couple singing while cuddled up on the couch with their dog Betty. Some of the footage even appears to be self-shot moments from their day-to-day life — including a compilation of sweet selfies with a make-up free Stefani laughing as Shelton showers her in kisses.

Elsewhere that same month, Shelton and Stefani also performed the track during the 2020 Grammy Awards. There, Shelton took the stage first, singing solo with a guitar in hand before Stefani joined him midway through.

In March, the pair then dropped the acoustic version of the song, which came off of Shelton's 2019 album Fully Loaded: God's Country, which features the Grammy-nominated track "God's Country."