Blake Shelton Blocks Camila Cabello from Taking a Country Singer for Her 'The Voice' Team — Watch!

The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up!

In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them.

Seconds after Myles, 35, began singing the 1984 hit's opening lyric, Gwen Stefani pressed her chair's red button and turned toward the stage, instantly followed by Camila Cabello — though the "Hollaback Girl" singer, 52, was already blocked by another coach. During the song's first refrain, John Legend turned his chair around, and Blake Shelton immediately followed suit.

Once Myles finished belting her way through the acoustic guitar-led, Stefani stood up and spoke to the contestant. "Do you see this? I turned around, she looked straight into my soul, and she was like, 'There's Gwen Stefani. I want to be on her team,'" she quipped before turning to Shelton, 46, her husband. "And then I look, and it was blocked! It was you!"

Morgan Myles. Dave Bjerke/NBC

Legend, 43, then asked Myles about her hometown — Nashville, which excited Shelton — before complimenting her song choice. "I feel like we don't get a lot of people singing that song just because it's so intimidating. It takes some cojones to come here and sing it with such confidence," he said. "Then, we got to see your range, and you're hitting those piercing, beautiful notes. It was exquisite. One of the best blind auditions I've seen in quite a long time."

Myles then detailed her career experience thus far, noting that she's worked as a touring musician and a demo singer for more than a decade. "I've even opened some festivals with Blake before — but, like, way before," she added. "It's been a long journey. It hasn't been easy."

"I've been in Nashville for 16 years, but I'm a full-time touring artist. I've played 117 shows in the last year — solo, acoustic — in almost all 50 states," continued the performer, accompanied backstage by her parents, who cheered alongside host Carson Daly throughout her performance. "There was days I was just about to lose it, but I've been very blessed because my parents have been my rocks in a really, really hard industry."

Cabello, 25, then began laying out her case to get Myles on her team. "You have such a gorgeous tone. I want to hear records from you. You kind of have a Rihanna-esque way of going like this, singing with your hands," said the former Fifth Harmony member. "I was like, 'Yes, that is what I'm looking for. She is singing from her soul and making people feel,' and to me, I feel like that is the highest hope of an artist."

Asked about the type of music she wants to make, Myles said, "Being that I'm very on the edge of country, I've always been extremely soulful, but I love pop melodies — but I love storytelling, and I hope that we can really find that great lane."

"I know you're the least likely to pick me," acknowledged Cabello. "You've got Blake, country, and John, soul — I mean, I do love pop melodies, and I am a storyteller, too. I feel like you know who you are as an artist, and if you picked me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey."

Shelton then expressed a desire to have a "heart-to-heart" conversation with Myles and pressed his button, which turned the lights down on everyone but the two of them. "Are you gonna sing Barry White to her? What's about to happen?" asked Legend.

"When I moved to Nashville, I was 17 years old, and I started singing demos for songwriters, and that was where I made all my beer money," the country superstar told Myles. "So, when I hear you talking about that, and then I hear you talking about playing the crappy noon spots on festivals — I did all that stuff."

"Me too, by the way," quipped Cabello.

"Her microphone was supposed to be muted, also," replied Shelton before shifting his attention back to Myles. "Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you're singing about, and you just need somebody to help you along that journey. I would be honored to be that coach for you, Morgan."

Despite getting blocked from taking Myles on her team, Stefani wanted the chance to speak to the musician. "You're amazing. I'm so sad that I'm not in the running. You sound like you're on a Grammy stage already, it's ridiculous," she said before campaigning for her husband. "One thing I will say, my husband, I've watched him outside of this show help people. He has the biggest heart. I'm just really excited for you right now."

Cabello then asked to get a final word in with Myles. "I want what's best for you, and if what you want is Blake's support and help to be a country artist, absolutely," she advised. "If what you want is to pave your own lane — you're not a country artist, you're not a pop artist, you're just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you."

"Interesting strategy," chimed Legend.

At the end of the clip, Stefani asked Myles to choose her coach. "Come on, Morgan," cheered Shelton.

In order to find out which coach's team Myles decides to join, tune into the season 22 premiere of The Voice on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.