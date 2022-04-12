Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Relationship Timeline

From when they got married to their recent divorce, here's everything to know about Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' nearly three-decades-long romance

After 28 years of marriage, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee last Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple first got married in 1993, and eventually welcomed three children together: Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 60, and actress, 54, have been through a handful of highs and lows during their nearly three-decades-long relationship.

Billy Ray previously filed for divorce in 2010, but eventually withdrew his petition a few months later.

In 2013, Tish filed for divorce, but they eventually got back together after going to couples therapy.

Following news of their recent split, take a look back at Billy Ray and Tish's relationship timeline over the years.

1991: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus first meet

The two first met at a club sometime in 1991, just a year before the release of the country singer's hit song "Achy Breaky Heart." At the time, Billy Ray was homeless and living out of his car, telling PEOPLE in a previous interview, "It wasn't pretty."

Nov. 23, 1992: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus welcome their first child together

In November 1992, the two welcomed their first child together, Miley Cyrus. The same year, Billy Ray also welcomed a son named Christopher Cody with another woman.

Dec. 28, 1993: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus get married

A year after welcoming their first child, Billy Ray and Tish tied the knot on Dec. 28, 1993. At the time, Tish was pregnant with the couple's second child.

May 9, 1994: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus welcome their second child together

A few months after their wedding, Billy Ray and Tish welcomed their second child together, a son named Braison Cyrus, on May 9, 1994.

Jan. 8, 2000: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus welcome their third child together

In January 2000, Billy Ray and Tish welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Noah Cyrus.

October 2010: Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce

In October 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce from Tish. "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family," they said in a statement. "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers."

A month later, it was reported that Tish had an affair with Bret Michaels, which the Poison singer eventually denied. "The answer is no," he said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

"I've been friends with her family forever," Michaels added. "It started out with me and Miley simply working on a song together. Her mom, Tish, likes 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn,' the first concert Miley ever saw was Poison, and so they wanted to remake it for the new record."

February 2011: Billy Ray Cyrus opens up about "mending" his family

Following his comments in GQ, where he blamed Hannah Montana for "destroying my family," Billy Ray told PEOPLE he was doing everything he could to find family unity again, saying in an exclusive statement, "It is very important to me to work on mending my family right now."

Calling his comments in GQ "explosive, and unintentionally so," he added, "My family is the most important thing I have, and we are working together to make sure our future is stronger and healthier."

May 2011: Billy Ray Cyrus reveals he called off his divorce

During an interview on The View in May 2011, Billy Ray revealed that he and Tish had called off their divorce. "I've dropped the divorce," he said. "I want to put my family back together Things are the best they've ever been."

"I feel like I got my Miley back in a way," he added. "I feel like we are the daddy and daughter that we were before Hannah Montana happened."

June 2013: Tish Cyrus files for divorce

About three years after Billy Ray called off their divorce, Tish filed to end their marriage in July 2013. "This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time," she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Billy Ray said, "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

July 2013: Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus call off their divorce

A month after filing for divorce, Billy Ray and Tish seemingly reconciled when they posted a snuggly Instagram photo with the caption "Date Night."

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," the couple later said in a statement. "We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

They added, "Tish also said marriage can be really hard, especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."

April 2022: Tish Cyrus files for divorce

On April 6, 2022, Tish filed for divorce again in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. She also said that the couple has not lived together in more than two years.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," reads a joint statement issued by the couple via a family representative exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."