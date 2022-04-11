"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the former couple tells PEOPLE in a joint statement

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Break Silence on Divorce: 'We Go Our Separate Ways with Love in Our Hearts'

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus are breaking their silence about their impending divorce.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," reads a joint statement issued by the couple via a family representative exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," continues the statement. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

Last Wednesday, Tish, 54, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. First reported by TMZ, the filing marks the third time the pair have split. Tish said in the documents that she and Billy Ray, 60, have not cohabitated in over two years.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and had three children, daughters Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 27. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 34, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

In 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce before revoking the petition less than six months later. "I've dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together," said the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer in an interview with The View at the time. "Things are the best they've ever been."

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," the then-couple said in a statement at the time. "We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."