Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose 'Have Been Dating for a While' — but Didn't Overlap with Ex Tish

Billy Ray Cyrus is moving on.

Months after the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and ex Tish Cyrus announced their divorce, he is dating Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, a Cyrus family source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"They've been dating for a little while," the source says. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

Firerose and Billy Ray, 61, also sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo last week wearing a diamond on her ring finger. The source, however, says an engagement is unlikely.

Firerose has photos with Billy Ray on her Instagram dating back to August 2021 for Live with Kelly and Ryan, when the pair performed their collaboration "New Day."

In August of this year, she seemingly confirmed their relationship with a birthday post.

"The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy❤️," she wrote alongside a selfie with the country star on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in April, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. She also said that the couple have not lived together in more than two years. This marked their third separation in their 28-year-long marriage.

The singer and Tish married in 1993, and share five children: daughters Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Brandi, 35, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

A few days later, the former couple broke their silence about the divorce.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple via a family representative exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," the statement continued. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

RELATED VIDEO: Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage

In 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce before revoking the petition less than six months later. "I've dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together," said the star in an interview with The View at the time. "Things are the best they've ever been."

Three years later, Tish put forth another divorce petition in June, but she and Billy Ray later told fans they successfully repaired their relationship through marriage counseling.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Billy Ray said the couple had successfully taken a new, slower approach to their relationship. "It's like everything in life," said the musician. "You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments."