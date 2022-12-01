Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Sweet Photo After Becoming Engaged: 'Happiness Is Everything'

Earlier this month, Cyrus opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 12:08 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClmEH14pdmA/?hl=en billyraycyrus Verified Happiness is everything.
Photo: Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus is happily engaged.

The country music star and Australian singer-songwriter Firerose shared their relationship bliss with fans in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, simply writing: "Happiness is everything."

The newly engaged couple posed outdoors with Firerose sporting a pink and white plaid top while Cyrus wore a dark green denim shirt.

Mitchel Musso, Cyrus' Hannah Montana costar, showed his love for the couple by posting a series of red heart emojis in the post's comments section.

Earlier in November, the couple confirmed rumors of their engagement to PEOPLE, expressing that it came unexpectedly after enjoying their time together.

"We were spending every moment of every day together and really just enjoying each others' company and creating together and laughing," shared Firerose, 34.

After meeting on the set of Hannah Montana, they kept in touch following the end of the Disney Channel series in 2011. In July 2021 they released "New Day," their first song together.

RELATED VIDEO: Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'

While the newly engaged couple has not confirmed when their relationship became official, a source told PEOPLE that they began dating after his relationship with ex-wife Tish Cyrus ended, adding that he and Firerose "grew close while working on music together."

He and Tish, 55, have three children, daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

Tish filed for divorce in April.

Related Articles
Lauren Alaina engaged
All the Photos from Lauren Alaina's Grand Ole Opry Engagement Announcement
country singer jake flint dies hours after his wedding https://www.facebook.com/JakeFlintMusic/photos/?ref=page_internal
Country Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After His Wedding to Wife Brenda
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'
Watch Johnny Cash Step 'Into the Light' in Clip from 'Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon'
Laci Kaye
Laci Kaye Booth Begins the Next Chapter of Her Musical Journey with New Single 'Damn Good in a Dive Bar'
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge on Giving Back, Dressing Up and 'Bringing Some Joy' on His Holiday Tour
Tish Cyrus attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); Dominic Purcell attends the 2017 French Tennis Open - Day Six at Roland Garros at Roland Garros on June 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Tish Cyrus Reveals Relationship with 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell in 'Cute' Photo
Jay Allen Kylie Morgan wedding
After Postponing Their Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian, Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Are Finally Married
Elton John, Shania Twain, Chris Martin
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets
MILEY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
ella langley Credit: Caylee Robillard
Alabama Native Ella Langley Is Some 'Country Boy's Dream Girl' — but Not Quite Yet
adam hood 2022
Adam Hood Stands Up for His Southern Heritage in His Music: 'There's a Lot to Be Proud Of'
Lauren Jenkins & Patrick Davis Wedding - LA BOUTIQUE photos for People Magazine
After Months of Physical Therapy, Lauren Jenkins Walks Down the Aisle: 'It Was a Big Accomplishment'
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown and T.I. Return to Their Roots on 'Trap Still Bumpin'': 'We Rode Some Horses Through Bankhead'
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Musical Gift
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' in a Diner — Watch!
Charles Kelley attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lady A's Charles Kelley Shares New Song He Wrote as 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol' amid Sobriety Journey
blake shelton
Blake Shelton Jokingly Demands an Array of Requests for His 'The Voice' Retirement Gifts