Lainey Wilson Says 'Things a Man Oughta Know' Recently Ended a Marriage as She Jokes: 'I Brought Awareness'

Lainey Wilson's breakout song "Things a Man Oughta Know" resonates with so many people, but it really hit home for one woman — In fact, it sparked that woman's divorce.

"The other day this man slid in my DMs and was like, 'Your song "Things a Man Oughta Know" ruined my marriage,'" she told PEOPLE on the red carpet at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"I said, 'Man, that was you! I just brought awareness to the situation, brother.'"

Wilson, 29, said she's "not proud" the song was the marriage's death knell, but added, "I'm proud for the girl. She got out of it. It was probably a long time coming!"

We may not know if something that drastic ever happens again because of a Wilson song, but the country singer can certainly give her fans plenty of new material to pour over if she wants.

"During the pandemic I got to write 300 plus songs," she said. "I really got to just work on me, me as a human, me as a songwriter and an artist. I think you're going to be able to see a lot of growth, and I'm figuring out who I am a little bit more every single day."

Most of the songs Wilson wrote will do nothing but collect dust, the ACM new female artist and song of the year winner admits.

"They're gonna sit on a shelf, but I always say even with the songs that never see the light today, I feel like at least they're getting me to that next song that might see the light today," she said. "You know, they all serve a purpose."