Garth Brooks Will Receive the Icon Award and Perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Garth Brooks can now add the icon award to his long list of Billboard Music Award wins.

The country artist, 58, will receive the coveted award on April 29 in Las Vegas, where he will also take the Billboard Music Awards stage for a highly anticipated performance.

“Congratulations G, this marks your 20th BBMA in the year 2020, what a way to kickoff the decade #IconGarth – Team Garth #BBMAs,” the musician’s team wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Brooks is only the ninth artist to ever receive the icon award at the Billboard Music Awards, following: Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016), Cher (2017), Janet Jackson (2018) and Mariah Carey (2019).

The musician is the only artist to have eight diamond-certified albums, each with sales at over 10 million, and he remains the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 156 million albums sold.

The country crooner has scored nine No. 1. albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart — the most of any country singer — with seven of them debuting at No. 1.

In January, Billboard shared that Brooks became the first artist to score a spot on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’20s.

His Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in 2019 broke stadium records at every location and was declared the bestselling country music tour of the year. He rounded out his three-and-a-half-year tour with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and it was later coined the biggest American tour in the world.

On Tuesday, Kelly Clarkson was announced as the host for the awards show, marking the singer’s third year in a row hosting the gig.

Over the years, she’s won acclaim from fans for opening the show with a medley of hits from the nominated artists of the year.

Last year’s big winner was Drake, taking home the top artist, top male artist, and top streaming songs artist (among many other trophies). In fact, Drake’s awards helped him set a new record with 27 total BBMA wins, edging out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air on at 8 p.m. ET/PT NBC on April 29.