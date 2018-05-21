Sam Hunt Thanks Wife in BBMAs Speech After They Hit Awards Show Together for First Time in a Year

Sam Hunt was a winner even before he took home the prize for top country song at the Billboard Music Awards — he had wife Hannah Lee Fowler on his arm!

The couple made a rare public outing together for the awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday, sitting side-by-side for the big night of performances. Hunt looked sharp in a brown suit and white button-up shirt, leaving the tie at home, while his date kept things simple in a beige long-sleeve mini dress and swept her hair into a fun ponytail.

The occasion marked Hunt and Fowler’s first joint appearance since the CMT Music Awards in June 2017.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler John Shearer/WireImage

The country crooner, 33, made sure to give Fowler a shout out while accepting his award for the song “Body Like a Back Road.”

“My wife: Thank you for being so selfless this past year, sacrificing so much for me and our future,” he said.

I know that song like the back of my hand. @SamHuntMusic is taking home the #BBMAs for Top Country Song! pic.twitter.com/BfNZAFr5v2 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

The couple were engaged in January 2017 and wed in an intimate Georgia ceremony just months later — but it took some work on Hunt’s part to get to that point.

“I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months,” Hunt told Entertainment Tonight at last year’s CMT Awards. “Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her.”

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

While his career has been taking off, Hunt recognized that Fowler has been making many sacrifices for her husband.

“She has her own life and her ambitions and her own dreams and things are important to her, and I want to support those as much as she’s supported me,” he said. “I think it’s been a little lopsided these first few weeks of marriage, so I owe her for sure… but she’s having fun.”