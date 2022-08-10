Start Your Engines Nashville! Check Out All the Country Stars Who Played Big Machine's Music City Grand Prix

The three-day festival combined racing and music in the heart of Nashville Aug. 5-7 and included daily performances from some of country's hottest names

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on August 10, 2022 08:55 PM
01 of 13

Carly Pearce

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
02 of 13

Brantley Gilbert

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
03 of 13

Tiera Kennedy

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
04 of 13

Midland

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
05 of 13

Abby Anderson

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
06 of 13

Taylor Hicks

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
07 of 13

Callista Clark

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
08 of 13

Dee Jay Silver

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
09 of 13

Mackenzie Carpenter

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
10 of 13

Jackson Dean

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
11 of 13

Carter Faith

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
12 of 13

Aaron Lewis

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
13 of 13

Jellyroll and Brantley Gilbert

Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
Nick Tavares/NTP Photography
