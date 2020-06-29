BET Awards 2020: Kane Brown Performs with Jonathan McReynolds at the Ryman — Go Behind-the-Scenes

The singer-songwriter is the first-ever Black male solo country artist to perform on the BET Awards, sharing the stage with Jonathan McReynolds at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium as the country star sang "Worldwide Beautiful"
KANE BROWN & JONATHAN McREYNOLDS
John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDGES LAID
John Shearer
MASK UP
John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement
EARS IN
John Shearer
Advertisement
HIT THAT NOTE
John Shearer
BACK WITH THE BAND
John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
HANDS UP
John Shearer
Advertisement
ALL SMILES
John Shearer
RYMAN REFLECTIONS
John Shearer
Advertisement