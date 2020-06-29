BET Awards 2020: Kane Brown Performs with Jonathan McReynolds at the Ryman — Go Behind-the-Scenes

The singer-songwriter is the first-ever Black male solo country artist to perform on the BET Awards, sharing the stage with Jonathan McReynolds at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium as the country star sang "Worldwide Beautiful"

By Sarah Michaud
June 28, 2020 10:55 PM

1 of 9

KANE BROWN & JONATHAN McREYNOLDS

John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

EDGES LAID

John Shearer

3 of 9

MASK UP

John Shearer
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

EARS IN

John Shearer
Advertisement

5 of 9

HIT THAT NOTE

John Shearer

6 of 9

BACK WITH THE BAND

John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

HANDS UP

John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

ALL SMILES

John Shearer
Advertisement

9 of 9

RYMAN REFLECTIONS

John Shearer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com