Ben Rector's 'Steady Love' Music Video Explores Life Phases with Puppets and Paper Mâché — Watch!

Ben Rector wants a "Steady Love."

The music video to Rector's single "Steady Love" is here and PEOPLE is exclusively premiering it ahead of his album release on Friday.

In the music video, Rector is seen passionately playing the piano as he sings along to the peaceful tune. The video then pans to figures of different sizes — which represent the phases in a person's lifespan.

"This video is really special to me, essentially it's depicting a person's view of themselves at each phase of their life," the "Brand New" singer, 35, tells PEOPLE.

He continues, "When you're young, you're the center of the universe, you're larger than life (in this video, the giant paper mâché version of me,) but the older you get, the hope is your ego gets smaller, you take up a little less space in your world and people and things you love take up more (which is the ethos of the song and I think probably what we were made for.)"

Adding, "Fun fact, the paper mâché version of me behind the curtain was so, so large, and the video doesn't quite capture it."

"Steady Love" is a track off of his EP The Joy of Music, which was released in February. While fans got a taste of what it may sound like, the full album is set to drop on Friday and features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dave Koz and Kenny G, to name a few.

Ben Rector Ben Rector | Credit: Ethan Gulley

"When I started making The Joy of Music I wanted to be willing to take chances and chase after anything that felt magnetic, to push past my comfort zone and be okay with failing," he says.

"I spent a lot of time being really afraid to fail and then I realized that that wasn't a great way to go through life or make art. I'm in a place of deep gratitude for the opportunity to make art that I love and am genuinely excited to put this record out into the world."

Ahead of the album's release, Rector has leaked portions of his soon-to-be released songs on social media, along with a personal message behind each one.

In his track "Daughter," Rector revealed he included a voice memo of himself practicing the song, and his then-2-year-old daughter Jane, now 4, "running up and asking to hear it again."

"It's an anthem for fathers and mothers of small children but also just for anyone who generally exudes dad vibes (so essentially me my whole adult life)," he wrote on Instagram last week.