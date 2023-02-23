Listen to Ben Gallaher's Angsty 'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' Ahead of His Debut Album Release

Ben Gallaher is ready to show the world what he's got.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter is premiering his latest single "Lovin' You Gets in the Way" with PEOPLE, which is set to be featured on his upcoming debut album.

"'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' is one my favorite songs I've ever recorded. It's one of the few songs I didn't write on the album, but as soon as I heard it, I knew it had to make its way onto this record," Gallaher, 30, tells PEOPLE.

He adds, "I'm really thankful for the opportunity to record it and bring it to life. The lyric has this tension and angst that's married to the melody with the signature guitar riffs woven all through it. To me, there's something special about this track."

Ben Gallaher. David Abbott

The three-minute song features Gallaher's powerful vocals backed by guitar riffs as she sings about wishing he never met a past lover — but his love for them gets in the way.

"I took everything you gave me/Right down to the photographs/Tried to burn them in the backyard/But I just couldn't strike that match," he sings. "I wanna wish I never met you/I wanna wish I've never seen your face/But every time I want to hate you/Lovin' you gets in the way."

"Lovin' You Gets in the Way" will be featured on Gallaher's debut album, Country in the House, which is set for release on Friday.

Ben Gallaher. David Abbott

"Some people hear music, some people feel it. I want them to do both with this record. My hope is to take listeners on a three-and-a-half minute journey with each song, latching onto a lyric, a melody, or guitar solo," he says. "These songs are my stories and our stories."

The single, which was co-written by Jason Aldean, follows his songs "Still a Few Cowboys Left," "Quote the Bible" and "Country in the House" amongst others. He released his debut EP Every Small Town in 2021.

"Lovin' You Gets in the Way" is out now.