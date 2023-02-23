Listen to Ben Gallaher's Angsty 'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' Ahead of His Debut Album Release

Gallaher's debut album is set for release on Friday

By
Published on February 23, 2023 10:00 AM

Ben Gallaher is ready to show the world what he's got.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter is premiering his latest single "Lovin' You Gets in the Way" with PEOPLE, which is set to be featured on his upcoming debut album.

"'Lovin' You Gets in the Way' is one my favorite songs I've ever recorded. It's one of the few songs I didn't write on the album, but as soon as I heard it, I knew it had to make its way onto this record," Gallaher, 30, tells PEOPLE.

He adds, "I'm really thankful for the opportunity to record it and bring it to life. The lyric has this tension and angst that's married to the melody with the signature guitar riffs woven all through it. To me, there's something special about this track."

Ben Gallaher Debuts "Lovin' You Gets in the Way'
Ben Gallaher. David Abbott

The three-minute song features Gallaher's powerful vocals backed by guitar riffs as she sings about wishing he never met a past lover — but his love for them gets in the way.

"I took everything you gave me/Right down to the photographs/Tried to burn them in the backyard/But I just couldn't strike that match," he sings. "I wanna wish I never met you/I wanna wish I've never seen your face/But every time I want to hate you/Lovin' you gets in the way."

"Lovin' You Gets in the Way" will be featured on Gallaher's debut album, Country in the House, which is set for release on Friday.

Ben Gallaher Debuts "Lovin' You Gets in the Way'
Ben Gallaher. David Abbott

"Some people hear music, some people feel it. I want them to do both with this record. My hope is to take listeners on a three-and-a-half minute journey with each song, latching onto a lyric, a melody, or guitar solo," he says. "These songs are my stories and our stories."

The single, which was co-written by Jason Aldean, follows his songs "Still a Few Cowboys Left," "Quote the Bible" and "Country in the House" amongst others. He released his debut EP Every Small Town in 2021.

"Lovin' You Gets in the Way" is out now.

Related Articles
Reba McEntire Joins The Voice as a Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire to Appear on Season 23 of 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Morgan Evans Wasn't Happy She Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs: 'It Was Not a Good Day'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Ex Morgan Evans Gave Her Choice of Giving Up Half the House or Paying Alimony
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Says She Met Chase Stokes by Sliding into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right on In'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Evans Says Ex Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Saying Things That Aren't Reality' About Their Divorce
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Says He'll Likely Have 'More Music to Come' in the Future: 'I Would Hope So'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Sleeping on the Couch 'Many a Night' amid Marriage Issues with Morgan Evans
Chase Rice
Chase Rice Peels Back the Layers on New Album: 'It Took Me 10 Years to Figure Out What I Really Want to Do'
Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut.
Dolly Parton Reflects on the Upcoming 3-Year Anniversary of Kenny Rogers' Death: 'I Miss Him So Much'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49
marcus king wedding
Country Rocker Marcus King Marries Briley Hussey in Nashville Ceremony: 'I Fell in Love, Hard!'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Celebrated Major Career Win Day Before Apparent Suicide
McKayla Lane New Video Premiere
Watch Rising Country Star Mikayla Lane's 'Spacey and Lonesome' Video for 'Rodeo Money'
For King + Country and Jimmie Allen perform at CMT Crossroads at The Factory on January 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Longtime Pals Jimmie Allen and FOR KING + COUNTRY Team for the First Time on 'CMT Crossroads'