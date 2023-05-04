Becca Bowen Is Back with a Video for Viral Hit 'Son of a Gun' — and Her Ex-Boyfriend Is In It (Exclusive)

Becca Bowen knew she wanted to get her real-life ex-boyfriend into the music video for the song she wrote about the night he cheated on her.

"I can't believe I went there with this music video," Bowen tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "But I guess I did."

She did, indeed. Because in the closing scene of the music video for her current single "Son of a Gun," Bowen can in fact be seen in South Carolina, on a boat with none other than her very own ex.

"I called my ex-boyfriend and asked if he wanted to do this," recalls the season 5 winner of the Outdoor Channel's hit competition reality series For Love and Likes. "And he was like, 'Yes, let's just go ahead and do it.' He said I could go ahead and reveal him at the very end."

The demise of the romantic relationship between Bowen and her ex now plays out in the new music video for "Son of a Gun," and while the music video does somewhat follow the true story of the day that Bowen found her then-boyfriend at one of her concerts with another girl, there are some differences in the way things play out on screen.

Becca Bowen. Artisan Imagery

"We went ahead and did the music video in a bar instead where I am singing my song rather than singing the national anthem like I really did that night," explains Bowen of the music video, which was filmed at Nashville's Live Oak venue. Playing the leading role of the cheating ex ended up being country music artist and influencer Jonah Prill.

"He just has the country guy look and everything," explains Bowen about casting the viral superstar in the spicy new music video. "I happened to reach out to him, and he was game for it. I couldn't even believe it. I was like, 'You realize you're going to be the bad guy and the cheater, right?' I literally threw water in that guy's face like four times, and he was completely OK with it."

Indeed, Bowen did let out some leftover aggression on Prill during the filming of the music video that also features viral country line dancer Don Spellman. But she also got to get back at her real-life ex-boyfriend too.

"When we were doing one of the takes where I throw water in Jonah's face while we were actually filming it, I turned and threw it in my ex's face instead," Bowen laughs about one of the scenes of the music video directed by Heather Carpenter/Artisan Imagery. "The whole crew started cheering and laughing. It was the funniest thing."

Becca Bowen. Artisan Imagery

And yes, not only did Bowen's ex appear at the end of the music video, but also within the bar scene. "I wanted him to be hidden so nobody really knew who he was, but he's actually in there," explains Bowen. "I felt like when the video came out, it would be cool for fans to get a chance to find my ex."

Those very same fans may also notice in the last scene of "Son of a Gun" that the two seem to have put the painful times officially behind them.

"There's no hard feelings anymore because a lot of time has passed between what happened between us," says Bowen, who spent last year releasing empowering songs such as "Who I Am," "Glitter" and "How It All Went Down.". "Now we're just great friends. It's just an understanding that we're not going to be in a relationship. It's very lighthearted and fun now." She pauses. "Time has passed, so there was a lot of healing that has taken place."

Becca Bowen. Artisan Imagery

And frankly, they are loving the attention they are getting as of late.

"This song has completely changed my career," says Bowen of "Son of a Gun." "I never expected it to get this kind of reaction. Everybody in my hometown knows who he is, so it's been kind of funny to go through all of this with him again. Something great really came from something that I thought was just going to really bring me down."

So, is there any chance they could get back together?

"Everybody wants us to get back together," Bowen laughs. "Everybody wants this fairy tale story. So, God knows. You never know what will happen, you know? I think when you become such great friends, you never know what can happen in the future."