Aubrie Sellers Strips Down 'Drag You Down' in One-Take 'Raw and Real' Music Video

Aubrie Sellers is stripping it down with an acoustic version of her newest single!

The garage country artist shared the one-take music video of her single “Drag You Down” with PEOPLE and spoke about her newest visual.

“This record has an intimate feel to it, it’s an emotional journey, so I thought it would be great if we could do all of the photos and videos together to keep it all part of that same journey,” the 28-year-old, who previously toured alongside Miranda Lambert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “These acoustic videos are meant to feel like little snapshots of life or little movie scenes pulled from a bigger picture.”

The acoustic music video shows Sellers sitting atop a vintage — and broke down — Mercedes-Benz while playing the guitar as the sun sets beautifully in the background. The stripped-down track showcases the songstress’ powerful vocals.

Image zoom Aubrie Sellers Scott Siracusano

“We tried to keep them as raw and real as possible, with life still going on in the background,” she adds. “Not only do people get to see the killer visuals Chloé [Aktas] and the team created, but they get an alternate take on the songs too.”

Country music runs in the family! She’s the daughter of country stars Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers and step-daughter of Frank Liddell, who co-produced “Drag You Down.” The track is her first release since she dropped New City Blues in 2016.

“I am so happy to be sharing new music with you!!! Can’t wait to share more,” she tweeted late last month.

“I’m so excited to dive in full throttle and share this new music,” Aubrie said in a press release. “‘Drag You Down’ is a snapshot of a sharp feeling, and I hope it’s a song people find cathartic to thrash along to when they feel discounted.”