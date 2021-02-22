Go Behind-the-Scenes with Ashley Monroe (and the Coolest Green Mustang) for Her 'Drive' Music Video

The Grammy-nominated country star just released the song as the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album, Rosegold, out April 30 — watch the video here

By Ashley Monroe
February 22, 2021 02:50 PM

CALL YOU UP

Credit: Courtesy Ashley Monroe

The music video opens with a sultry scene with me on the phone.

SAFETY FIRST

Credit: Courtesy Ashley Monroe

The wonderful Tarryn Feldman did my glam for the video in addition to keep us all safe by following COVID protocols.

GET GLOWING

Credit: Courtesy Ashley Monroe

In this shot, the light was coming through the window at a perfect angle. I decided to dance and play with the light and reflections in the mirror.

VIBE CHECK

Credit: Courtesy Ashley Monroe

My favorite shot was driving in a vintage green Mustang at sunset. It truly captured the vibe of the video!

GOLDEN HOUR

Credit: Courtesy Ashley Monroe

Ahhh, sunset in Nashville. This is one of my favorite vintage jumpsuits I've ever gotten from Star Struck Vintage, here in Nashville. The black flower jumpsuit I wore in another scene is from there too! Check them out!

