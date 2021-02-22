Go Behind-the-Scenes with Ashley Monroe (and the Coolest Green Mustang) for Her 'Drive' Music Video
The Grammy-nominated country star just released the song as the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album, Rosegold, out April 30 — watch the video here
CALL YOU UP
The music video opens with a sultry scene with me on the phone.
SAFETY FIRST
The wonderful Tarryn Feldman did my glam for the video in addition to keep us all safe by following COVID protocols.
GET GLOWING
In this shot, the light was coming through the window at a perfect angle. I decided to dance and play with the light and reflections in the mirror.
VIBE CHECK
My favorite shot was driving in a vintage green Mustang at sunset. It truly captured the vibe of the video!
GOLDEN HOUR
Ahhh, sunset in Nashville. This is one of my favorite vintage jumpsuits I've ever gotten from Star Struck Vintage, here in Nashville. The black flower jumpsuit I wore in another scene is from there too! Check them out!
