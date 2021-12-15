The country music star started chemotherapy in July of this year for a rare cancer in her blood

Ashley Monroe Celebrates End of Chemo Treatment: 'I've Never Been More Thankful'

Ashley Monroe just completed a major step in recovering from a rare type of blood cancer.

The 35-year-old country music star shared a touching moment Wednesday on Instagram of her being showered with love by medical workers at a hospital where she had her last chemotherapy treatment.

Monroe captioned the Instagram video, "Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding … My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know."

She added, "I've never been more thankful. Ready to Come back like never before in 2022!"

Monroe started chemotherapy in July of this year, which is also when she first publicly opened up on Instagram about being diagnosed with Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma also known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

At the time, the "Drive" singer didn't think much of it, she said, but her red blood cell count "kept falling," and "they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine."

According to the American Cancer Society, WM cells mainly grow in bone marrow, "where they can crowd out the normal cells that make the different types of blood cells," leading to anemia and causing tiredness and weakness. WM "can also cause low numbers of white blood cells, which makes it hard for the body to fight infection. The numbers of platelets in the blood can also drop, leading to increased bleeding and bruising."

Monroe is married to former White Sox Pitcher, John Danks, and the couple share son Dalton, 3.

Fans sent Monroe with well wishes and congratulatory messages following the completion of her last chemotherapy treatment.

"I'm glad you got some answers and an action plan. Sending support to you and your family! 💜" wrote one fan via Instagram.