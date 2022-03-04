Ashley Monroe Announces Cancer Scans Came Back 'Amazing and Normal,' Hopes Illness Is 'Gone Forever'

The Pistol Annies star announced she was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer in July

Country star Ashley Monroe is celebrating some good news — her most recent cancer scans came back clear!

The Pistol Annies singer, who announced in July she'd been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, revealed that results from a recent PET scan have come back looking "amazing and normal," months after she wrapped her final chemotherapy session.

"I had my PET scans and labs on February 24. My 6th chemo sessions were December 14 and 15, so these tests were the 'let's see if that worked' kind," she explained on Instagram Thursday. "Well IT DID! My blood work looked amazing and normal and so did my scans!"

Monroe, 35, was undergoing treatment for Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma also known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

The star wrote that although it's believed her specific type of cancer has no cure, she is choosing to stay optimistic that it will not return.

"They say this kind is incurable, but I'm just gonna believe it IS curable, and it's gone forever," she wrote. "That was truly one of the most difficult seasons of my life. I didn't know it was possible to feel so sick and defeated. BUT, I believe it was meant to be and I know it has made me a better person."

She continued: "Thank you for your prayers, I truly felt them. I love you all. Ready to make and share more music ! To say I have a lot to say, is an understatement."

Monroe revealed the news with a sweet photo taken on the beach with her son Dalton, 4, snapped by husband John Danks, a former MLB pitcher.

Her announcement was celebrated by friends including Maren Morris, Brittney Spencer and bandmate Miranda Lambert, who wrote, "Love you so much 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"yes yes yes 🙌🏾🙌🏾 celebrating right along with you 💛💛," Spencer commented.

The musician marked the end of her chemo treatment in December with a touching video that featured her ringing a celebratory bell and hugging medical workers in the hospital.