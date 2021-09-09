Go Behind-the-Scenes with Ashley McBryde as She Rocks the Ryman for 3 Sold-Out Nashville Shows
The trio of evenings was filled with surprises and special guests starring the CMA Awards nominee
Gang's All Here
Deadhorse and I are still on a high from three sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. Not bad for a girl goin' nowhere, right? The magic is that room and that sacred stage. Here's a journey through 72 hours at the Ryman.
Soundcheck — Night 1
The first time I played the Ryman stage was in 2017 when I joined Marty Stuart for his CMA fest late-night jam. It's always been a dream of mine to headline there. Then we got word we'd get to do back-to-back nights. Then they came back and said that fans really wanted a third night. 'What? Let's gooooo!' So surreal. Here I am alone on the stage at soundcheck before the first night. This is where the jitters start.
The Crowd - Night 1
I hear the crowd. I look around and I can't find one empty chair. It blows my mind that we filled every seat. Wait, let me back up.
All Smiles - Night 1
This photo was right after our second song, "El Dorado," from the Girl Going Nowhere album. I'm taking in the magic and realizing I'm living in a dream.
Lainey Wilson Joins for "When Will I Be Loved" - Night 1
Each night we had a powerhouse open up the show. I am so proud of my sister Lainey's success, and I loved singing with her here.
Toasting Eric Church - Night 1
Eric Church was one of the first artists to bring me up on stage in 2017 to perform my song "Bible and a 44." It only felt right to ask him to join us at the Ryman, and I still can't believe he said yes. We surprised the fans with "Midnight Rider." After this song, I could see him out of the corner of my eye watching from sidestage. They don't make 'em any better than him.
The Band Backstage - Night 1
At the end of the show, I said, 'I love makin' music with you boys and all I need from you is all you've got. Let's do it again.'
In the Hank Williams Dressing Room - Night 2
The head of my record label, John Esposito, and my manager, John Peets, are bracing me for a bit of a surprise pre-show.
"One Night Standards" Has Gone Platinum - Night 2
So it's a big deal to go Platinum. The RIAA's Jackie Jones joins us where she tells me we're one of only 20 to do this in country and one of only three women in the format to achieve this honor in the last two years. That's still sinking in!
Ladies and Gentlemen, Terri Freakin' Clark! - Night 2
We cranked out "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me." She was my hero, now she's my friend, and we got to sing at the Ryman together. This was another of so many surreal moments.
The Plaque Returns - Night 2
So before the show, Terri saw the Platinum plaque and said, 'No way this is staying in your dressing room.' Having her bring it out on stage was a surprise, yet that's what's so great about the women in this format — we support one another and celebrate right alongside you! It was great to share this with the fans in the crowd, too, as this is just as much theirs as it is ours.
All Faked Up - Night 3
It wouldn't be a photo gallery without an #AllFakedUp photo of Dayna and me pre-show. Warming up in my dressing room for the final night!
Ryman Surprise - Night 3
The Ryman's Chrissy Hall stopped by my dressing room to present this stunner that's definitely going up in my house — I was wondering how I'd frame all these posters! Thanks guys.
Tiny Helper in My Dressing Room - Night 3
I love it when it feels like one big family backstage. My friend Katie's 18-month-old little girl was helping me warm up, and I got the best pre-show high five.
Third and Final - Night 3
Taking it all in. I'm a lucky girl.
The Incomparable Chris Harris - Night 3
I love standing beside this man. He's a damn fine songwriter, singer and picker. Night 3, instead of a surprise guest, we were just a girl and her band. Chris brought the house down with his song, "Tomorrow."
That's a Wrap - Night 3
Mic drops are expensive, so I did the good old-fashioned hand-off. What an amazing experience. I didn't take one minute for granted. Thank you to everyone that showed up and sang along. See you soon!
