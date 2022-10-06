Ashley McBryde Tearfully Accepts Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry: 'This Is a Pretty Surreal Moment'

Ashley McBryde got an emotional surprise from country music legend Garth Brooks on Thursday morning — an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry!

While promoting her latest album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, on CBS Mornings, the singer, 39, accepted the prestigious offer.

"I'm here for a proposal," Brooks, 60, began, while on stage at the legendary Nashville, Tennessee music venue. "Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry, and myself as an Opry member — I'm gonna try not to cry — we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry."

"It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life," McBryde answered, and then began to cry. "There's the Grammys and there's being a member of the Grand Ole Opry — they are the two greatest things that can happen to you as an entertainer. I've always said I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment."

Later in the interview, McBryde's mother, Martha Wilkins, came on set to congratulate the four-time Grammy nominee with a hug.

The happy news comes on the heels of a challenging summer for the "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer.

In June, McBryde announced she would be taking time off of her tour due to personal reasons.

"Thank you all for the well wishes," a statement shared on her Facebook page read. "For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks."

The star was previously forced to postpone several performances in September 2021 after she fell off a horse while riding before a show in Montana and suffered a concussion.

Now, back in the saddle, McBryde is continuing on tour with upcoming dates including in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin with The Judds and Martina McBride this weekend.