Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Spotify House at CMA Fest

A star-studded group of country singers are ready to bring the (Spotify) house down at CMA Fest!

The lineup for Spotify House at this year's CMA Fest is here, and will see dozens of stars take the stage at Blake Shelton's Nashville hotspot Ole Red.

Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard | Credit: Getty (4)

"So much has happened in Nashville since the last CMA Fest, and this includes the rise of some incredible talent and trends within country music. When we were building the line-up for our Spotify House at Ole Red this year, we knew we wanted to curate a group of artists that reflect the trends of our listeners," Mary Catherine Kinney, Lead, Strategic Music Partnerships, said in a statement.

"The genre is growing, and fans will be able to experience the full scope of the genre under our roof. Between our initial line-up announcement today, and a few of the surprise guests we have to come, this is truly a setlist built by the listeners, and we can't wait to experience it all in person."