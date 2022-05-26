Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Spotify House at CMA Fest
A star-studded group of country singers are ready to bring the (Spotify) house down at CMA Fest!
The lineup for Spotify House at this year's CMA Fest is here, and will see dozens of stars take the stage at Blake Shelton's Nashville hotspot Ole Red.
Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nelly and Tyler Hubbard are all slated to perform on the main stage at Spotify House, which will be open from June 9-12.
So, too, are Brantley Gilbert, BRELAND, Danielle Bradbery, Hailey Whitters, Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis, Kameron Marlowe, Lainey Wilson, Lily Rose, MacKenzie Porter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson and Ryan Hurd.
As if that wasn't enough, fans can also expect to hear music from Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft, Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman, Callista Clark, Carter Faith, Chase Wright, Conner Smith, Corey Kent, Dalton Dover, Dylan Scott, Georgia Webster, Hannah Ellis, Jelly Roll, Kidd G, Madeline Edwards, Meghan Patrick, Nikki Lane, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Spencer Crandall, Steven Lee Olsen and Tiera Kennedy.
"So much has happened in Nashville since the last CMA Fest, and this includes the rise of some incredible talent and trends within country music. When we were building the line-up for our Spotify House at Ole Red this year, we knew we wanted to curate a group of artists that reflect the trends of our listeners," Mary Catherine Kinney, Lead, Strategic Music Partnerships, said in a statement.
"The genre is growing, and fans will be able to experience the full scope of the genre under our roof. Between our initial line-up announcement today, and a few of the surprise guests we have to come, this is truly a setlist built by the listeners, and we can't wait to experience it all in person."
In addition to the tunes coming from the main stage, fans can also stop by the Fresh Finds Stage, where they'll see artists from Spotify's Fresh Finds Country playlist.
This year's CMA Fest, a four-day festival with various stages across Music City, will feature stars like Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Lady A, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. It'll mark the festival's return after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021.