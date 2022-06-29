Ashley McBryde Announces Performing Hiatus 'for a Few Weeks' Due to 'Personal Reasons'

A statement shared to the country singer's Facebook page said she'll "be back soon stronger than ever!"

Ashley McBryde is taking a break.

The country singer announced on Tuesday that due to undisclosed personal reasons, she will be taking several weeks off from playing shows.

"Thank you all for the well wishes," a statement shared on her Facebook page read. "For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks."

The statement continued: "We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available, but she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!"

The "One Night Standards" singer, 38, was next scheduled to play on July 14 in Charleston, South Carolina with Dierks Bentley and Travis Denning.

McBryde, who recently performed at Spotify House at CMA Fest, has shows scheduled through October, and is also set to hit the road with Wynonna Judd in the fall.

The star was previously forced to postpone several performances in September 2021 after she fell off a horse while riding before a show in Montana and suffered a concussion.

"When I landed, I assumed I had hit my shoulder as did the rest of the party. Sadly I had landed on my head," she wrote at the time. "After a trip to the ER staples to close my scalp up, the cat scan revealed a pretty harsh concussion."

Ashley McBryde performs onstage during Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration Ashley McBryde | Credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

She continued: "You know me, I wouldn't postpone a show for bumps and bruises. But at the moment I am not able to walk without assistance… And as soon as I am able to walk across a stage again, that is exactly where you'll find me."