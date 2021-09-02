"I went to quarantine down in Florida with my family and everything took off from there — and now I'm here," the rising country star tells PEOPLE

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke wrote her first song at the age of 11 and lived in 19 different homes before she was 18 years old. Her heart has been broken countless times for countless reasons. But somehow, she makes the chaos of love sound so good.

"Finding love, losing love, wanting love, not wanting love, all of it – it's all just a part of life," says Cooke, 24, in a recent interview with PEOPLE about the variety of lovely cuts on her new album Already Drank That Beer Side A. "And I feel like this album, from top to bottom, meets me where I'm at right now in my life. And hopefully people can relate to that because it's also where they find themselves too."

ashley cooke Ashley Cooke | Credit: John Shearer

It's this sort of honesty that is booming within country music at the moment, strengthened by a long line of mostly female artists willing to put their messy on the page in an effort to take comfort in knowing that we aren't alone. And for Cooke, it's this play from that book that she's been following for quite a long time.

"I've always just loved writing music about where you're at in life and really just being genuine with that," says Cooke, whose debut project includes eight tracks written by Cooke and a slew of Nashville's hottest songwriters, including Nicolle Galyon, Craig Wiseman, and Hunter Phelps. "What I've really tried to do with this project specifically is just write what I would want to hear and what I've been through because, you know, obviously people relate to it, which is a really special thing."

Her journey to here hasn't come without its curveballs, as Cooke found herself much like countless other country music dreamers who found themselves stopped dead in their tracks thanks to the pandemic last year.

"I was like, 'Okay, I can't really do the traditional way of being a new artist in Nashville playing shows and being in writers' rooms and being around everybody in person,'" says the Belmont University graduate, who grabbed much attention when she won the illustrious Country Showcase, joining an elite group of winners that has also included Brad Paisley, Chris Young and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. "So I went to quarantine down in Florida with my family and everything took off from there — and now I'm here."

In fact, the collection of songs on her debut album – songs such as "Gettin' Somewhere" and the title track "Already Drank That Beer" as well as the recently released single "Good Goodbye," featuring Jimmie Allen — sound so very fresh because they are. One of the album's most impressive cuts, titled "Under" was written under the crush of the pandemic.

"I was really at a point of exhaustion when I wrote that," Cooke says of the song she wrote alongside John Byron and Rocky Block just a few short months ago. "Every line in that song really just hits me so personally. I'm a very loyal person and I love people so hard. It's really hard to let people go. And that's where I was with somebody that I really loved, and I didn't know how to move on, and I didn't know how to get over them. And I just wrote that on a page."

Of course, the timeliness of these songs can not only be heard within every note, but the emotion can especially be heard when she sings them to her growing legion of fans.

"What's really cool about this kind of new era with social media is that I'm writing from where I'm at, in this very moment," says Cooke, who grew up on heartfelt selections from artists such as Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean. "In the years prior, I feel like people would write a song and they wouldn't release it for years."

Well, not anymore.

In fact, Cooke will now be out touring this fresh new music as she heads out on the road with BRELAND and Spencer Crandall this fall.